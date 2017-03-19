Facing South Florida: One-On-One With Roger Stone

March 19, 2017 11:59 AM By Jim DeFede
Filed Under: Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Roger Stone

CBS4’s Jim DeFede is joined by longtime adviser and confidant of President Trump, Roger Stone.

Stone, who lives here in South Florida, joins us just one day after he claims he was involved in a hit and run accident that he suspects was purposeful.

Stone reveals he’s looking forward to being called to testify in the congressional investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

GUEST: Roger Stone, longtime Donald Trump adviser and confidant.

