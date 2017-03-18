South Florida Film Industry Gets Boost With Nickelodeon’s ‘I Am Frankie’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a big boost for South Florida’s TV industry.

Viacom studios in downtown Miami will be the backdrop for Nickelodeon’s upcoming series, “I Am Frankie.”

The new series, which is the first to be produced at the state-of-the-art Miami studio, is the story of Frankie, an experimental android that has to navigate the struggles of being a teenager.

The series brought in a big cast and about half of them are Florida natives.

Carson Rowland, from Boca Raton, said, “I am extremely just happy that I was placed in this cast. A lot of other opportunities have passed and the doors closed and I’m so happy that this one opened.”

For the past three months, the cast called the 17,000-square-foot set home. With eight sets and non-stop work, the series is finally coming together.

CBS4’s Bianca Peters sat down with three cast members who said, “We come when the sun rises and we leave when the sun sets. For some weeks we don’t even see the sun.”

Although the crew puts in many hours, their enthusiasm for the show has taken center stage.

“I really feel like teens around the world, because it’s going to be broadcast around the world, they’re going to really relate to the show and I think it’s going to be a hit.”

“I Am Frankie” will premiere on Nickelodian later this year.