Report: Stolen Secret Service Laptop Has Info On Trump & Pope Francis

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — New York Police detectives are investigating the theft of a laptop belonging to the U.S. Secret Service.
The laptop, reportedly containing sensitive documents and information on President Trump, Hillary Clinton and Pope Francis, was taken from inside a vehicle Thursday morning and is being handled a breach of national security.
None of the information was considered classified, however.
“The U.S. Secret Service can confirm that an employee was the victim of a criminal act in which our Agency-issued laptop computer was stolen,” said the U.S. Secret Service in a statement. “Secret Service issued laptops contain multiple layers of security, including full disk encryption, and are not permitted to contain classified information.”
Authorities are looking over surveillance video in the area to try to identify a potential suspect.