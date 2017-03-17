Palmetto Expressway Re-Opens After Police Involved Shooting

March 17, 2017 7:20 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A section of the Palmetto Expressway was temporarily closed Friday morning for an investigation into a police-involved shooting.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting stemmed from a traffic stop. When officers tried to pull over the driver of a Toyota Camry, he crashed in the area of SW 82nd Street and SW 76th Avenue. When the man got out of the car he had a gun. There was a confrontation and that’s when police say an officer fired on him.

The man ran off across the highway, police did not know if he was hit.

A large perimeter has been set up to search for him.

Police have shut down the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway between U.S. 1/South Dixie Highway and Sunset Drive around 5 a.m. They also closed ramps to the highway at U.S. 1 and Kendall Drive.

The expressway and the ramps were re-opened just before 7:30 a.m.

