In The Recruiting Huddle: Shaun Peterson – Davie Nova

PLAYER: Shaun Peterson

POSITION: OLB/RB

SCHOOL: Davie Nova

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 210

SCOUTING: Heading into his fourth season with the Titans, this is a prospect who remains way under the radar. If you talk to coaches and teammates, they cannot figure out why. Peterson is a versatile football player who has size, quickness and a passion for the game. He knows how to read plays on defense, and as a running back, he is impressive and smooth, picking out holes and darting through them. Having watched him a number of times in games – as well as camps and combines – there is so much to like about him. He is a physical talent and a force on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker or as a safety. He not only can lay a hit on you, but as far as his coverage skills, he will surprise you. Peterson is a prospect that should be uncovered this spring. He has too much to offer at the next level not have anything concrete on the table. Watch him perform and you will be impressed.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4808200/shaun-peterson-jr