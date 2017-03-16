VOTE: (1) 2001 Miami Hurricanes vs. (4) 2006-07 Miami Heat

Moving to the other side of the bracket, it’s the 2001 Miami Hurricanes against the 2006 Miami Heat.
The 01 Canes should go down as the greatest college football team ever. If anyone were to tell you differently, tell them to fight me. This team was stacked to the gills with football talent. They outscored opponents 512 to 117 and played the game with an unmatched passion and swagger. They captivated the city and took over sports. This kind of team usually only comes along once every decade.
The 2006 Miami Heat hold a special place in the hearts of Miami fans because it was the team that brought the city its first NBA championship. Shaquille O’Neal brought his larger-than-life talents to South Beach and teamed up with a young Dwyane Wade – along with a late addition of Alonzo Mourning – to take out the Dallas Mavericks for the title. This team really only needs three nostalgic words: “pots and pans”.