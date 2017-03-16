Hyundai Recalls Nearly Million Sedans Over Seat Belt Problem

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DETROIT (CBSMiami/AP) — Nearly a million Hyundai sedans are being recalled for faulty front seat belts.
The recall covers 978,000 Sonata midsize sedans from the 2011 through 2014 model years and the Sonata hybrid from 2011 through 2015.
Hyundai said that a fastener for a seat belt anchor may not have been fully latched during assembly. If that happens the belts could detach in a crash and fail to hold people.
The company says it knows of one minor injury caused by the problem.
The trouble was discovered in September when an owner reported that the front passenger belt in a 2013 Sonata came loose in a collision.
Owners will be notified starting April 7th. Dealers will inspect the seat belt anchor system and repair it if needed.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)