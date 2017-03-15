VOTE: (2) 2012-13 Heat vs. (3) 1987 Hurricanes

The other first-round matchup on the left side of our bracket is a matchup between two very different champions.
The 2012-13 Miami Heat, led by LeBron James, accomplished many feats. The team recorded the second-longest regular season winning streak in NBA history (27 games) and tallied the best regular season record in franchise history – 66-16. But this Miami team is best known for Ray Allen’s game-six shot that staved off elimination and allowed the Heat to win its second straight NBA title.
1987’s Miami Hurricanes team oozed with swag. Many of the players on the roster are still regarded as some of the best to ever put on a UM uniform. The Canes rolled to a 12-0 record – including a thrilling 20-14 win over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl – to cement its status as the best team in college football that season.