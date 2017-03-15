Trump Advisor Claims Hit & Run “Could Be” Russian Hacking Scandal Retaliation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Roger Stone, the longtime advisor to President Donald Trump, said he was the victim of a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning in Pompano Beach.

“They just came at us full force,” Stone told CBS4 News. “The driver then threw it in reverse and took off.”

Stone, who has previously admitted to having “back-channel” communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and who more recently acknowledged trading messages with the famed Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0, remains a central figure in the Congressional investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the presidential election.

Stone was on his way to Orlando to promote his latest book on Trump when the accident occurred. Stone said he was a passenger in the car when a grey, four-door sedan with tinted windows T-boned his vehicle. He said the airbags deployed on his side and prevented him from being more seriously injured.

“I’m bruised but I’m okay,” he said, adding his vision is blurry.

BSO could not immediately confirm the accident, saying it was working to retrieve a police report.

Stone claimed it was the second attempt on his life in the past six months. Stone previously claimed he was poisoned with polonium and became ill but recovered. “I believe I was poisoned back around Christmas,” he said. “I know some people chortle and say this was a way for me to sell books.” Stone, however, denied it was a stunt.

One reason why people are prone to doubt Stone is that he is a self-described master of political dirty tricks who got his start in the Nixon Administration.

Stone’s ties to both Trump and the ongoing scandal however, is not in doubt. Stone was a former business partner with Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign manager whose ties to Russia are also being scrutinized.

Asked if he thought the accident was tied to the Russian hacking scandal, Stone said: “It certainly could be.”

He added: “It happens on a day when the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee calls for me” to appear before the panel. (Earlier in the day, Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, mentioned Stone by name.)

Stone said he looks forward to being able to testify. He said he has done nothing wrong. “I would love to clear the air on this whole thing,” he said.

(Story to be updated as new information becomes available.)