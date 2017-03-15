Fasano On Signing With Dolphins: “I Just Couldn’t Be Happier”

Miami Dolphins tight end, Anthony Fasano joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about re-signing with the Dolphins. He also discussed his excitement to play for head coach Adam Gase, his relationship with Ryan Tannehill and on blocking for Jay Ajayi moving forward.
On signing with Miami- “The situation they have with Gase and living here with my family in the off-season made this an easy decision.”
On his love for the game- “Guys that don’t love it won’t last long. It’s an important factor in having a long career.”
On being known as a blocking tight end- “I like to think of myself as a more well-rounded tight end but I take a lot of pride in my blocking. I’m like a garbage man who does a lot of the thankless jobs.”
On Adam Gase- “I stayed close with [Ryan] Tannehill and he told me all great things and when I was able to meet him in person it just confirmed that. I’m excited for what he has planned for the offense and the change of culture. I just couldn’t be happier.”
