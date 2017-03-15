Cold Weather Emergency Declared In Broward County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A one day cold weather advisory has been issued for Broward County.
The National Weather Service updated the forecasted low temperatures for Wednesday evening, which includes wind chill.
Predicted lows will be in the mid-to-upper 40’s in the Broward metro area overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Due to this forecast, Broward County has declared a Cold Weather Emergency from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.
Outdoor pets should be brought inside, as well as any tropical plants that could suffer from the sudden cold weather.
Homeless persons are advised to report to the following pickup and/or shelter locations no later than 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters:
• Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach City Hall
100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (Southeast Corner)
(pickup location only)
• Fort Lauderdale
The Salvation Army
1445 W. Broward Blvd
(shelter and pickup location)
• Hollywood
Broward Outreach Center
2056 Scott St.
(shelter location only)
Residents with questions or in need of additional information on the plan for homeless persons can contact (954) 563-4357.