Canes Pro Day Set For March 29

The University of Miami announced Wednesday that it will host its annual Pro Day for NFL prospects on March 29 on the school’s Greentree Practice Fields.
15 former Canes are slated to participate in drills:
DB Jamal Carter
DB Adrian Colbert
WR Stacy Coley
DL Standish Dobard
DB Corn Elder
LB Jermaine Grace
OL Danny Isidora
DB Rayshawn Jenkins
QB Brad Kaaya
WR Malcolm Lewis
DL Al-Quadin Muhammad
TE David Njoku
P Justin Vogel
FB Marquez Williams
RB Joe Yearby
The news comes in the fact that UM has decided to host its pro day activities at the school opposed to another location that is equipped with an indoor facility – namely the Miami Dolphins indoor practice facility in Davie.
Fans will recall that torrential downpours marred Miami’s 2016 pro day – forcing players to complete drills on a soggy field and had the attending pro scouts huddled together under a small overhang near the field.
Of the 15 players set to go through drills in two weeks, nine were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Kaaya, Njoku, Coley, Elder, Jenkins, Carter, Isidora, Vogel and Muhammad already had their chance to impress scouts but will use the pro day to improve or solidify their draft stock.
The other players that were not invited to the Combine can benefit greatly from a noteworthy performance during the pro day. They could essentially perform their way onto a team’s draft board and raise their chances of being invited for future workouts with teams.
The projected weather forecast (according to Accuweather.com) for March 29 is an 83-degree partly sunny day with zero chance of rain.