Zagacki On Canes: “They Can Really Make A Statement By Winning”

Voice of the Miami Hurricanes, Joe Zagacki joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the Canes in the NCAA tournament, who would have to step up for Miami to win and the coaching matchup.
On the Hurricanes in the NCAA Tournament- “They can really make a statement by winning these two games this weekend. Miami would have to play two great games in order to do that. I think it’s fascinating just to be on that stage.”
On what Miami needs to do to win- “Davon Reed would need to hit his shots, Bruce Brown would need to play his game and rebound and the wildcard is Ja’Quan Newton. He can’t play with his blinders on and everybody standing around when he is dribbling, that’s not a good recipe for Miami.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook