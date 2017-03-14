Truck Rollover On Turnpike May Cause Tie-Ups

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Drivers on the Turnpike may face some traffic tie-ups after a truck rollover Tuesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol says the truck, carrying mulch, rolled over while on the southbound lanes at Hollywood Boulevard around 10 a.m.
Rescue crews took three people to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
It remains unclear what caused the incident or if any other car was involved.
