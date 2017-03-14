Teacher Accused Of Getting Oral Sex From Student In Classroom

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A now former teacher of a Miami high school is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student while working in the school.
Napolean Joseph, 37, is accused of getting oral sex from a then 17-year-old student inside a classroom at Miami Edison High School.
Joseph was a teacher of that same school at the time of the alleged incidents which occurred from November 2016 to February 2017, according to his arrest report.
The now 18-year-old said she also sent Joseph explicit sexual photos of herself to his cell phone, the report states.
Police arrested Joseph on Monday. Following his arrest, police said Joseph admitting to “allowing the victim to perform fellatio on two separate occasions inside his classroom.”
He also reportedly told police he was tipped off about the investigation into the incidents by a male student and a security monitor.
Following his arrest, Joseph was terminated by Miami Edison High School. He is now facing one charge of engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.