Hurricanes Leave For NCAA Tournament Ready To Make Some Noise

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – It’s been quite the season for the Miami Hurricanes, who were once viewed as a rebuilding team with lots of youth.

Needless to say, not many people had Miami reaching the NCAA Tournament when the season started.

With that being the case, it makes sense the team feels like they’re playing with house money as they take off for Tulsa and the first round of the big dance.

Coach Larranaga rolled up to the Watsco Center calm as ever, joking with media members asking if they’d put their cameras down and help him unload his car.

His Hurricanes are getting an early jump on their travel plans as they get set for Friday’s opening round game against Michigan State.

Despite a strong finish in ACC play, Miami isn’t getting a lot of love nationally.

But as the buses pulled out of Coral Gables, Larranaga says they don’t necessarily have a chip on their shoulder but they’re out to prove they belong in tournament, vying for a national title.

“The message I send my players all the time is that there are 68 really good teams,” Larranaga said. “Some teams you think don’t have a great chance of advancing to the Final Four but if you come out of the ACC you’ve competed against North Carolina and Duke and Florida State you’re ready to compete for a national championship.”

The players are well aware of what was said about them prior to the season and they’re more than aware of what’s being said now.

“Everyone wrote us off at the start of the season saying we’re too young and inexperienced but everyone has played at different levels, especially me I’m an international player so I’ve got a bit of experience there,” said Hurricanes guard DJ Vasiljevic. “We’ve proven people wrong and we’re just gonna continue to prove them wrong from here.”

Since Larranaga took over in 2011 he’s taken two Miami teams to the Sweet 16.

To get there again the Hurricanes will likely face top-ranked Kansas in the second round if they get passed the Spartans.