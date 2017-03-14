LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer

Florida Father Gets Life In Prison For Killing Infant Son

March 14, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Infant Killed, Life In Prison, Murder

PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida Panhandle man is going to jail for life.

27-year-old Gene Anthony Quinones-Rivera will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his 2-month-old son by stuffing a sock in his mouth to stop him from crying.

The News Herald reports Quinones-Rivera pleaded no contest to the 2015 death on Monday.

A judge in Panama City gave him the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.

The investigation began in December when Quinones-Rivera went to police and confessed that he’d caused the death of his son.

In an interview with the newspaper in January, Quinones-Rivera said he smoked marijuana that night and was angry because the child wouldn’t stop crying.

The court recommended that Quinones-Rivera be placed in a prison in South Florida.

