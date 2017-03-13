Woman Questions Spicer At DC Apple Store, Tweets Video

March 13, 2017
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman ran into White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer while he was out at an Apple store and shared a video of the encounter on social media.

Shree Chauhan has identified herself as the video’s poster to Britain’s Daily Mail. She’s an Indian-American who was born in New York. She put up video of the encounter on Twitter Saturday.

In it, Chauhan asks Spicer how it feels to work for “a fascist” and “what can you tell me about Russia.” Spicer smiles through the encounter and repeatedly says “thank you” to Chauhan. At one point, he tells her, “such a great country that allows you to be here.”

Chauhan says in a blog post that Spicer’s comment was racially motivated.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

