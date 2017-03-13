Schad On Dolphins Moves: “It’s All About The Right Price At This Time”

Palm Beach Post Miami Dolphins beat writer, Joe Schad joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the offseason moves by the Miami Dolphins and how they can continue to improve.
On Kenny Stills’ extension- “It’s a relatively fair deal for both sides.”
On the Dolphins moves so far- “Overall I like what the Dolphins have done.”
On the acquisition of linebacker Lawrence Timmons- “He’s still very effective on the blitz.”
On other free agents the Dolphins could go after- “Nick Mangold has that [Mike] Tannebaum connection. I don’t think they need to spend a lot of money on high priced linebackers. It’s all about the right price at this time.”
On Neville Hewitt- “I think he can be a poor man’s Haason Reddick.”
On Adam Gase- “I don’t think he’s great coach because he’s smart but because he’s relatable.”
