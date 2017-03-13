In The Recruiting Huddle: Davontae McCrae – Miami Northwestern

PLAYER: Davontae McCrae

POSITION: DE/DT

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 250

SCOUTING: If you have been following along during the offseason, you already know that Northwestern has been busy, bringing in some very impressive talent. Keeping with the typical theme of head coach Max Edwards’ team – defense – here is a stellar defensive prospect who comes in from Miami Jackson, where he was starting to come into his own. In his brief time with the Bulls, McCrae has already blended in with a unit that many are believing could be one of the most talented around. This is a gifted football player who is always around the ball, and as he learns more about the sport and the position, his stock will continue to rise. McCrae has already turned heads at combines in the past few months. He is a solid football player.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6530969/davontae-mccrae