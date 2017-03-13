Family Of Murder Victim Hoping Increased Reward Will Bring Killer To Justice

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – There is new attention being given to an unsolved murder from nearly two years ago.

A local pastor is hoping a larger reward will help lead to the person who killed a young woman.

Precious Jackson would be enjoying her 26th birthday on Saturday but instead of celebrating her family is still mourning her loss.

“She knows mama loved her no matter what,” said Tehsia Green, Jackson’s mother. “If I had to, I would have gave my life for her to be here.”

On August 13th 2015, Precious was fatally shot outside of her home at 8400 Northwest 24th Avenue after coming home from work.

It’s been almost two years but there’s not one day that goes by that this mother doesn’t think of her precious daughter.

“I had lost a mom, a dad, a brother but losing a child is hard for me to bear with,” Green said.

Police are still searching for the shooter and now the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens is increasing the reward for information that would lead to Precious’ killer.

“I see the bad guys, when you stop, we stop,” said New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Eric Readon. “You keep killing and we will keep raising rewards and bring you to justice.”

There is still hope in the community that whoever fired the bullet that claimed Precious’ life will be found and held responsible.

“I am hoping for justice because my daughter did not deserve this,” said Green. “She was a good girl. I’m hoping that someone will do the right thing and turn yourself in. This could have been your daughter, your sister or your mama.”