Deputy Chief To Give More Info On Officer Accused Of Stealing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are expected to release more information on a City of Miami Police officer accused of stealing from the same people he was hired to protect.
Miami Police along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the State Attorney’s Office are scheduled to speak to the press Monday afternoon.
Authorities arrested Officer Jose Acosta on Friday.
“The officer was charged with one count of armed burglary of a convenience of a conveyance and one count of armed grand theft,” said Miami Deputy Police Chief Luis Cabrera over the weekend.
The City of Miami Police have not released much information on his arrest, only saying in a statement sent on Saturday that he was a rookie cop who had been on the job since May 2016 and was assigned to patrol the area of Wynwood.
Police sources told CBS4 complaints had come in, accusing Acosta of stealing from people he would pull over. They also said Acosta was arrested during a sting operation in which the State Attorney’s Office and FDLE were involved.
Following his arrest, Acosta was relieved of duty without pay, pending his termination.
During the weekend, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) responded to the incident, commending “the outstanding efforts of the MPD Internal Affairs Division in keeping our police department and community safe.”
The investigation is ongoing, police said.