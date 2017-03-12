Lauderhill Police Hold Bike Ride Event With Members Of The Community

March 12, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Community Bike Ride, Lauderhill Police Department

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A nice event took place in Lauderhill on Saturday that brought law enforcement and members of the community together.

Lauderhill Police held its “Slow Roll and Ride A Bike With A Lauderhill Cop” event.

It’s a group bicycle ride through some of the neighborhoods and communities in Lauderhill.

The event includes children, their families and of course police officers.

“What it basically does is allow the Lauderhill Police Department bicycle officers to come out and ride a bicycle with anyone in the Lauderhill community through a specific area in the city with one of their police officers,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Greg Solowsky. “The purpose of this is to bridge the gap with the community, spend some time with our community and discuss the issues that the community is seeing that needs to be relayed to us.”

Police call this a bonding experience and an opportunity to have one-on-one contact with members of the community.

Children even got to participate in a bicycle rodeo.

