Secret Service: Intruder Arrested On White House Grounds

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — An intruder is under arrest after climbing a fence and getting onto the south grounds of the White House, the U.S. Secret Service said.
The breach happened at about 11:38 p.m. Friday. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.
The agency says the individual — whom it did not identify — was arrested without further incident. No hazardous materials were found during a search of a backpack the individual carried.
CNN reported the intruder was “a man carrying a backpack” and was discovered by a Secret Service officer.
The Secret Service also says a search of the south and north grounds of the White House complex found “nothing of concern to security operations.”
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident.
The agency didn’t provide an update on the individual’s status. Standard practice is to hand intruders over to the local police department.
