Resident: Driver Fell Asleep, Crashed Into My House

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Things could have been much worse Saturday for two Sunrise residents who were home when a car lost control and crashed into their house.
Everton Baker was in his driveway, cleaning out the back of his van parked in the driveway at 2040 N.W. 83rd Avenue.
“I heard like tire marks, then I looked around and seen this car just ran straight into the house,” he recalled. “It bounced off the house and the car. If the car wasn’t there, it woulda been more into the house.”
Although police haven’t confirmed what went wrong, Baker believes the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
“He said he was coming from work, he fell asleep,” Baker added. “I think, at the time, when I just seen him, he was trying to open his eyes. Then he ran into the house. He didn’t even put on the brakes.”
The impact left a part of the home’s exterior damaged, near the garage.
“I was laying down and it woke me up from my sleep,” said a woman who also lives with Baker.
It’s not the first time the house has seen an accident like this.
“I heard it happened before,” she said. “I wasn’t living here then at the time, when it happened before. But I guess this is a dangerous corner.”
“People come around this corner so fast all the time, ya know? Always worrying about somebody losing control,” said Baker. “But nobody would expect something like this.”