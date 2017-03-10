Man Injured In Police-Involved Shooting In Ft. Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale Friday morning.
The incident happened just before 10 a.m. near NE 13th Avenue and NE 14th Street
No officers were hurt in the shooting.
CBS4’s Joan Murray reported one man was shot but he had non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say it all started when police responded to reports of a man with a gun and several weapons outside the TD Bank on the 1700 Block of Sunrise Boulevard.
“Our officers responded, locating a subject matching that description in the parking lot. He was in fact armed. The officer attempted to give him demands to take him into custody at which time he fled. Several attempts over the next several blocks to take him into custody including the use of an electronic control weapon were not successful and ultimately he was taken into custody just South of where we are now. He was taken into custody after an officer discharged his firearm,” said Interim Police Chief Rick Maglione.
Chopper4 was over the scene, capturing a massive police presence in the area.
The man who was shot is at Broward Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.
Drivers should be aware there may be traffic delays in the area due to the investigation.
Officers are not saying whether the man intended to rob the bank. They say that part of the investigation is ongoing.