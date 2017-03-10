Major Leaguer Smuggled Out Of Cuba Granted U.S. Citizenship In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Major league infielder Yunel Escobar became America’s newest citizen at a ceremony in Miami Friday.
Escobar was granted citizenship after taking the Oath of Allegiance among family and friends at the USCIS Kendall Field Office.
The 34-year-old Cuban ballplayer, who currently plays third base for the Los Angeles Angels, defected to the U.S. in 2004 at the age of 21. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves and has also played for the Blue Jays, Rays and Nationals.
Representing 26 countries, 96 other South Florida residents were granted citizenship, as well.