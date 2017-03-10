El Clasico: Soccer’s Fiercest Rivalry Game Coming To Miami This Summer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready for a massive summer showdown in South Florida as some of the biggest names in soccer will face-off in El Clasico.

When Dolphins owner Stephen Ross took his private jet to meet with Real Madrid’s president back in December, he wasn’t coming back empty handed.

“For me, this is like a dream coming true,” he said.

He got the two most famous soccer clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, to face off on U.S. soil.

“Two of the greatest teams that this world has ever seen and right now there at the top of their game,” said Charlie Stillitano, chairman of Relevant Sports.

And the Super Bowl-like sporting event will take place at Hard Rock Stadium.

“This is not a game we’re talking about. This whole week will be an event, a series of parties and other games starting Tuesday and going through Sunday,” he said. “Something happening at all times.”

And some familiar faces are pretty excited as well.

“Me and my friends are gonna be out there to the game just enjoying everyone,” said rapper Flo Rida. “I look forward to a phenomenal party. I’m gonna bring the energy. I mean, welcome to my house.”

This isn’t football anymore, this is futbol – and this is what has been missing here.

“Soccer is in the way up in the United States and that’s clear, but Americans want to see the best in sport,” said Matt Higgins, CEO of RSE Ventures.

With big names like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and young guns like Sergi Roberto who stunned the soccer world this past week.

There’ll be no shortage of super-stardom on the field July 29.