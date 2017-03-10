Dolphins Trade For Run Stopper William Hayes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins worked late into the night to pull off a trade for another piece along the defensive line.
Miami traded a 6th round pick to the Rams for defensive tackle William Hayes and a 7th round pick.
Drafted by Tennessee in 2008, the 31-year-old Hayes played four seasons with the Titans and the next five with the Rams, recording a career-best 7 sacks in 2012.
Hayes had 5 sacks in 2016 but is best known as a run stopper. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 98 stops and an 11.15 run stop percentage, both league bests.
The move continues Miami’s investment in the trenches. On Thursday, they resigned DE Andre Branch to a three-year, $27 million contract and gave an extension to pass rushing specialist Cam Wake in February.
The Dolphins hope Hayes can help plug up the gaps alongside Ndamukong Suh. Perhaps playing on the east coast will also help Hayes finally determine whether or not the existence of mermaids is real.