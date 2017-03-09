Woman Killed Reaching For Dropped Cell Phone

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A dropped cell phone cost a visitor from New York her life.
The 29-year-old woman was parked on the shoulder of the Turnpike in Orlando around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When she reached down to grab her phone, which had fallen out of the car onto a southbound lane, she was struck and killed.
The driver didn’t stop.
The car involved in the crash may be a red Honda and it likely will have extensive front-end damage, according to the Florida Highway patrol.
The FHP has not released the name of the woman who died.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)