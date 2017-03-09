Woman Killed Reaching For Dropped Cell Phone

March 9, 2017 8:33 AM
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A dropped cell phone cost a visitor from New York her life.

The 29-year-old woman was parked on the shoulder of the Turnpike in Orlando around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When she reached down to grab her phone, which had fallen out of the car onto a southbound lane, she was struck and killed.

The driver didn’t stop.

The car involved in the crash may be a red Honda and it likely will have extensive front-end damage, according to the Florida Highway patrol.

The FHP has not released the name of the woman who died.

