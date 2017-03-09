Reward Raised To $4K In 2015 Murder Case Of Teen Walking Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The reward is now being raised to find the person who murdered 15-year-old Johnny Lubin Jr.

Police said Lubin was shot and killed in 2015 while walking home from Miami-Northwestern High School near NW 77th Street and 14th Avenue.

On Thursday, community leaders announced they had upped the reward by $1,000 – now making the reward $4,000.

Back in October, police handed out flyers to the community hoping someone had information in the shooting.

Lubin’s mother, Julie Examar, joined Pastor Eric Readon as they stopped at Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers headquarters with two new checks to help raise the reward on Thursday.

Examar has said she had no idea who would have wanted to harm her son but since his death, she’s been on a mission trying to find the person responsible for taking the life of her oldest child.

“What mother would picture that their child going to school and you keep on hoping your child will come home and he never made it home,” said Examar. “It’s just an unbearable pain. That pain will never go away so, of course, it still hurts… every day we’re still trying to find justice for Johnny.”

Officers have said his case is especially heartbreaking since he was a good kid, doing well in high school.

To this day, detectives have no idea who shot him or the motive of the shooting.

“I hope that what we doing today, hopefully, somebody will come up and tell us what happened,” said Examar.

If you have information about the shooting, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

“So sad that this has happened to this mother, to this family and to that child that had such a bright future but we want to say this to the bad guys – that we are in it. We are working with the police day and night and we’re also going to continuously raise rewards. When you stop, we stop,” said Pastor Readon.

Lubin was the fourth Miami Northwestern Senior High School student killed within a six month period back in 2015. His death stirred outrage among the community even prompting Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to comment on the matter.