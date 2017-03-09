In The Recruiting Huddle: Terrell Perriman – Miami Central

March 9, 2017 2:49 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Miami Central High School, SFHSSports, Terrell Perriman

PLAYER: Terrell Perriman
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Miami Central
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: From the first time we watched him perform at the varsity level – two years ago – there was no doubt. Perriman is a major prospect who combines everything you are looking for in a top-flight pass catcher. You could just see how athletic he was from the start, and as the season progressed he earned more playing time. With several key pass catchers gone from last year, he will be one of the athletes the Rockets will look to plenty in the spring, summer and into his final season. Perriman is easily among the top prospects in a very crowded South Florida receiving corps.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4118680/terrell-perriman

