Grandfather Says Murder Of 2 Indiana Teens ‘Has Torn A Hole That Never Will Heal’

DELPHI, Ind. (CBSMiami) – A grandfather is making a plea for help in finding the man who killed his granddaughter and her friend in Indiana.

It comes as police follow-up on thousands of tips in the case.

“This horrible crime has torn a hole that never will heal,” said Mike Patty, Liberty German’s Grandfather

German and her 13-year-old friend, Abigail Williams, disappeared last month while hiking in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were found a day later about a half a mile away in a wooded area.

Authorities released a photo of a suspect in the case.

Police said German captured the image on her cellphone before she was killed and also recorded a snippet of audio that may be connected to the murders.

“I’m glad she had the wherewithal to do that. I certainly hope it proves to be the vital piece that you know, brings resolution to this,” Patty said.

Patty said the two good friends loved softball and were looking forward to playing this spring.

“Just a day all this happened… they had their equipment playing catch, working on their batting in the backyard,” he said.

State police said they’ve received more than 11,000 tips.

“If you know someone who has a blue coat, if you know someone who frequents those trails, if you know anything we’re asking for those tips,” Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine said.

The reward in this case is now more than $200,000.