Dolphins Make Multiple Roster Moves; Tender Alonso

As Thursday marks the first day of the NFL calendar year, the Miami Dolphins made a handful of moves as the team prepares for the free agency period.
The Dolphins today announced they placed a first-round tender on linebacker Kiko Alonso, original round tenders on safety Michael Thomas and running back Damien Williams and restructured the contract of defensive end Nick Williams.
Alonso, Thomas and Damien Williams were tendered as restricted free agents.
Simply, if another team tries to sign Alonso, Thomas or Damien Williams and the Dolphins choose not to match the offer – Miami would receive a draft pick from the team that signs the player.
With Alonso, the Fins would receive a first round pick. For Thomas and Damien Williams, the Dolphins would not receive a draft pick if another team signs either since both of them were undrafted out of college.
Alonso, who the Fins traded for before the 2016 season, started 15 games for Miami in 2016, leading the team and ranking No. 9 in the AFC with 115 tackles (69 solo). He also tallied two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. His four fumble recoveries were tied for the league lead.
Thomas played in all 16 games with the Dolphins in 2016 and made eight starts, totaling 39 tackles (27 total), one sack, one pass defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Damien Williams played in 15 games for the Dolphins in 2016 and totaled 35 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns.