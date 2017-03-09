CBS4 Exclusive: Surfside Police Need Help Finding Valentine’s Day Burglar

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Surfside police are asking for the public’s help in finding a burglar who struck on Valentine’s Day. They worry he may continue to victimize other people.

“I don’t want him to return and think this is easy pickings,” said Sgt. Marian Cruz in an exclusive interview with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench. “My concern is the safety of the community. I’m very happy the residents were not home at the time. Our concern is always the safety of our community.”

One of the two victims who lives in the apartment said in a telephone interview, “I feel very lucky. I feel very lucky.”

She said she felt fortunate that she was not home when the crime happened.

That victim, who only wanted to use her first name of Beny, said, “I feel sad about it. I’m a little bit stressed about the fact that I don’t feel as safe as I used to feel around the area and I’m very cautious now every time I get home and when I’m by myself I don’t feel safe. So I don’t like to have that feeling. I don’t think people should have that feeling at all.”

CBS4 has obtained new surveillance tape of a man who scopes out a second-floor apartment at 9056 Collins Ave. at 10:40 a.m. on February 14th and makes sure that no one is home before he breaks in through jalousie windows.

“I would describe him as a white male who is balding and thin. He appears to be in his early 50s wearing a beige shirt and jeans and dark colored shoes,” said Cruz. “The subject goes by the apartment to see if anyone’s home and once he notices that no one is coming to the door, he removes the jalousie windows and he ends up going inside the apartment.”

Despite a number of electronic items that were in the apartment, Cruz said nothing was taken.

“It is definitely not something we see every day,” said Cruz. “This burglar seems very nonchalant and relaxed. He appears to have no worries and all the time in the world. He removes all of the jalousie windows and goes in and most surprising to us he comes out and does not take any property from the victims.”

It’s not known why this burglar targeted this apartment.

Now Beny says she is more cautious than ever.

“Yes, you have to be aware and take care and be safe and report any suspicious people if you see something weird,” said Beny. “If you see that, you should call and report them.”

It is not known if this burglar has struck before.

Police said he did not wear gloves and left behind fingerprints. But so far police say those prints have not matched the records of anyone who’s been arrested before.

Anyone with information about this case should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $1,000 and callers will remain anonymous.