Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Will they be J-Rod or A-Lo? Either way, love is in the air for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.
People reports “Jenny from the Block” has fallen for the former Bronx Bomber.
A source told the magazine that Jennifer Lopez and the 41-year-old former Yankee have been dating for a few weeks. The Daily News reports they’ve been together for four months.
Rodriguez recently ended a relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki while the 47-year-old singer recently broke things off with Drake, People reported.
Reps for both celebrities had no comment.