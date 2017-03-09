Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating

March 9, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Will they be J-Rod or A-Lo? Either way, love is in the air for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

People reports “Jenny from the Block” has fallen for the former Bronx Bomber.

PrettyFamous | Graphiq

A source told the magazine that Jennifer Lopez and the 41-year-old former Yankee have been dating for a few weeks. The Daily News reports they’ve been together for four months.

Rodriguez recently ended a relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki while the 47-year-old singer recently broke things off with Drake, People reported.

PrettyFamous | Graphiq

Reps for both celebrities had no comment.

