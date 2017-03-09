3 People Shot Near Brownsville Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are on the scene of a triple shooting in Brownsville Thursday night.
The shooting happened sometime after 6 p.m. at 2429 NW 50th Street, which is very close to Marva Y. Bannerman Park.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two men and one woman were injured in the shooting.
All three victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Miami-Dade police said the victims were not being very cooperative.
The cause of the shooting remains unknown.
No other details were given.
If you have any information in regards to this shooting, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
