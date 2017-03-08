Woman To Plead Guilty To Sandy Hook Parent Death Threat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida woman who pleaded not guilty last December to threatening the parent of a boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting because she thought it was a hoax has apparently accepted a plea deal from prosecutors.
Court documents show Lucy Richards, 57, is now set to plead guilty to a charge related to threats she made to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner who died in the shooting.
The plea and sentencing hearing is set for March 29th in Fort Lauderdale federal court. Details of the plea were not announced.
Richards was arrested December 7th in Tampa on four felony counts of transmitting threats to Pozner.
The four threats, according to authorities, and included messages that said, “you gonna die, death is coming to you real soon,” and “LOOK BEHIND YOU IT IS DEATH.”
Another threat said, “there’s nothing you can do about it,” according to court documents.
Others linked to the Sandy Hook massacre have reported harassment by conspiracy theorists who argue it was staged to erode support for Second Amendment gun rights.
