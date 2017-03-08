WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

Wall Street’s Iconic Bull Is Now Facing A ‘Fearless Girl’

March 8, 2017 11:40 AM
International Women's Day, Wall Street, Women

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) —  Wall Street’s iconic charging bull statue is now facing a new addition – the statue of a young girl with a look of resolve – just in time for International Women’s Day.

A big investment firm, State Street Global Advisors, put the statue there to highlight efforts to get more women on corporate boards.

The work by artist Kristen Visbal is called “Fearless Girl.”

The girl appears to be staring down the bull. Her head is held high. Her hands are firmly planted on her waist. Her pony-tail looks as if it’s in motion.

A plaque at her feet says: “Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference.”

