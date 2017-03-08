Sen. Rubio Office Evicted From Jacksonville Building

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Senator Marco Rubio has been evicted from another one of his offices in the state.
Rubio and his two-person staff have until April 30th to leave their current space in a building in Jacksonville. The landlord said frequent protests have become too disruptive for a pediatric clinic located in the building.
Last week, Rubio and his staff were evicted from a building in Tampa, also because of disruptive protests.
