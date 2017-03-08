Sen. Rubio Office Evicted From Jacksonville Building

March 8, 2017 6:43 AM
Filed Under: Marco Rubio, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Senator Marco Rubio has been evicted from another one of his offices in the state.

Rubio and his two-person staff have until April 30th to leave their current space in a building in Jacksonville. The landlord said frequent protests have become too disruptive for a pediatric clinic located in the building.

Last week, Rubio and his staff were evicted from a building in Tampa, also because of disruptive protests.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia