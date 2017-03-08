One Man Dead After Construction Site Attack

March 8, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Attack, Broward County, Deerfield Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Deputies responding to a report of a possible assault at a construction site ended up finding one man dead.

Broward deputies said they got a call around 9 a.m. about the incident at the Deerfield Beach construction site near West Hillsboro Boulevard just East of I-95.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead.

According to worker Jose Flores, the attacker hit the victim in the head twice from behind with an axe, unprovoked.

Another man, Orrin Scott, who is staying at a nearby hotel told CBS4’s Gary Nelson that he later saw three men, two with crowbars and a third with an axe, chasing a fourth man across the parking lot toward a building.

Scott said the man with the axe was “doing most of the hollering.”

Scott said he ran to the rear of the building to escape the altercation.

The chase in the parking lot witnessed by Scott was, according to Flores, three coworkers who pursued, captured and held the alleged killer for police.

Deputies say one person has been taken into custody. It is not clear how or if the alleged attacker knew the victim or what may have led to the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia