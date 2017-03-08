Miami Takes Down Syracuse In ACC Tourney Matchup

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROOKLYN (CBSMiami) — Kamari Murphy pulled down his fourth double-double of the season in a return to his hometown as the Miami Hurricanes pushed passed Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Tournament with a 62-57 win.
Other than the game’s opening buckets that saw the Orange take a 4-0 lead, the Hurricanes would not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.
Murphy led all Canes with 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Davon Reed’s 14 points.
Syracuse’s Andrew White III led all scorers with 22 points and shooting guard John Gillon kept things interesting with a big 3-pointer with 0:40 left in the game. That put the Orange down by two but wasn’t enough as Reed and Bruce Brown would ice the game at the end with free throws.
The ninth-seeded Canes (21-10) now advance to face top-seeded North Carolina in the first quarterfinal Thursday, in what should solidify an NCAA Tournament appearance.