Miami-Dade Animal Services To Host Rabies Vaccination Event Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In the wake of a Miami-Dade rabies alert, Animal Services will host a pet vaccination event in Kendall on Thursday.
It’ll take place on the Kendall campus of Miami-Dade College from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Parking Lot 2 on the corner of SW 113th Place and 104th Street.
The Animal Services’ Mobile Animal Clinic will be providing rabies vaccines and rabies booster vaccines for both dogs and cats at a cost of $15. Low-cost vaccine packages will also be offered which includes the DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvo) and Bordetella vaccines for dogs at $35 and the FRCPC (feline rhinotracheitis, calici, and panleukopenia) vaccine for cats at $20. Microchips will also be available for $15.
No appointment is necessary. All pets receiving a vaccine must be a minimum of eight weeks old and have on a leash and collar or be in a carrier. Pet owners must show identification showing they live in Miami-Dade County.
The first confirmed case of rabies was announced Wednesday March 1st after a veterinarian discovered a raccoon attacking his cat. The raccoon also attacked him and he ended up kicking it until it died.
The second confirmed case of a rabid animal in Miami-Dade was announced several days later when a raccoon, which was killed by a car in Kendall, tested positive for the disease.
The current rabies alert boundaries are as follows:
- SW 72nd Street (Sunset Drive) to the North
- SW 128th Street to the South
- SW 87th Avenue to the East
- Florida Turnpike to the West
Prior to these incidents, Miami-Dade hadn’t experienced a rabies situation since 2001.
It’s important for residents and visitors to take the following precautions:
- Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
- Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade County Animal Services at 311.
- Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.
- Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.
- Avoid contact with stray and feral animals.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
- Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
- Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.
- Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.
The rabies alert lasts for 60 days.