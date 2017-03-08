WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Miami-Dade Animal Services To Host Rabies Vaccination Event Thursday

March 8, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Florida Department of Health, Miami Dade Animal Services, Rabies, Vaccinations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In the wake of a Miami-Dade rabies alert, Animal Services will host a pet vaccination event in Kendall on Thursday.

It’ll take place on the Kendall campus of Miami-Dade College from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Parking Lot 2 on the corner of SW 113th Place and 104th Street.

The Animal Services’ Mobile Animal Clinic will be providing rabies vaccines and rabies booster vaccines for both dogs and cats at a cost of $15. Low-cost vaccine packages will also be offered which includes the DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvo) and Bordetella vaccines for dogs at $35 and the FRCPC (feline rhinotracheitis, calici, and panleukopenia) vaccine for cats at $20. Microchips will also be available for $15.

No appointment is necessary. All pets receiving a vaccine must be a minimum of eight weeks old and have on a leash and collar or be in a carrier. Pet owners must show identification showing they live in Miami-Dade County.

must present valid identification that reflects a Miami-Dade County address.

The first confirmed case of rabies was announced Wednesday March 1st after a veterinarian discovered a raccoon attacking his cat. The raccoon also attacked him and he ended up kicking it until it died.

The second confirmed case of a rabid animal in Miami-Dade was announced several days later when a raccoon, which was killed by a car in Kendall, tested positive for the disease.

The current rabies alert boundaries are as follows:

  • SW 72nd Street (Sunset Drive) to the North
  • SW 128th Street to the South
  • SW 87th Avenue to the East
  • Florida Turnpike to the West

Prior to these incidents, Miami-Dade hadn’t experienced a rabies situation since 2001.

It’s important for residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

 

  • Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
  • Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade County Animal Services at 311.
  • Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.
  • Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.
  • Avoid contact with stray and feral animals.
  • Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
  • Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
  • Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.
  • Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400.

The rabies alert lasts for 60 days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia