Celebs Opt For Social Media To Show Support For International Women’s Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celebrities are using social media to express their support for Wednesday’s International Women’s Day. A sampling:

— “Dreaming of a World Where Women have Equal Rights” — Madonna on Instagram, with an outtake from her recent Vogue Germany shoot.

— “Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult” #internationalwomensday” — Adele on Twitter.

— “We must support the empowerment of women & girls today & forever. Let us bring in a future that holds our shared opportunities. #IWD2017” — Forest Whitaker, on Twitter.

— “I will raise my children to be beautiful human beings and powerful men who understand how magnificent women are. I believe that all women, all over the world, are beautiful, whole and powerful. They should be honored like goddesses, not just on International Women’s Day, but every day. We must continue to lift each other up, believe in ourselves and not hold back from this truth. #InternationalWomensDay” — Keys, on Instagram, with a photo of herself and her son.

— “#internationalwomensday should be everyday. blessings to all the Queens” — Swizz Beatz on Instagram, with a photo of wife Alicia Keys.

— “Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing ladies around the world #womensday” — David Beckham on Instagram, with a photo of his wife and daughter.

— “Love and respect to all women around the world today and EVERYDAY. #InternationalWomensDay” — Josh Duhamel on Twitter.

— “It’s #internationalwomensday and this lady took a break last night to shine all on her own. Wear red. Let’s not get to work!” — Jane Lynch on Twitter, with a picture of the Statue of Liberty’s torch.

— “Feminists have always been emboldened by the acts of immigrant women. Following their lead will never steer us wrong.” — Lena Dunham, in an essay on LinkedIn.

— ” Happy #InternationalWomensDay or, as it’s often called on here, #WhyIsn’tThereAnInternationalMensDay (There is: November 19th)” — J.K. Rowling on Twitter.

— “It’s time to be bold. If you can’t be bold for yourself, be bold for others: run for office, volunteer, get active. #BeBoldForChange #IWD” — Chelsea Handler on Instagram.

— “Have a great day. (But just the one remember) #InternationalWomensDay” — Michael Sheen on Twitter.

— “Equity, justice and human rights for women and all gender-oppressed people! #InternationalWomensDay #ADayWithoutAWoman” — Kate Walsh on Twitter.

— “At the end of the day, you may not make the rules — yet — but you can create the reality you want. Embrace your differences, allow yourself the ability to grow, see through the challenges and be present in each aspect of your life. I will be BOLD and challenge the status quo.” — Jessica Alba, in an essay on LinkedIn.

— “Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the wondrous, fairer, gentler & generally vastly superior sex.” — Piers Morgan on Twitter.

— “Wathint’ abafazi wathint’ imbokodo. #InternationalWomensDay” — Trevor Noah, posting a South African saying that means “You strike the women, you strike the rock,” on Twitter.

— “Solidarity. The Statue Of Liberty is dark today. #ADayWithoutWomen #InternationalWomensDay However you choose to express your solidarity — striking, wearing red, making phone calls to your reps, only spending money at women-owned businesses (one of or all of these things) — thank you.” — Sophia Bush on Instagram.

— “I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all you female badasses!” — Katie Couric on Twitter.

