Two Men, Teen Girl Injured In NW Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A triple shooting early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade landed two males and a female in the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Just before 7:30 a.m., police received reports of shots fired in the area of NW 21st Avenue and NW 85th Street. Arriving officers found a man and a young female, 14 to 15 years old, who had been shot in their legs.
A third person, who had been shot in the back and leg, drove himself to North Shore Medical Center.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.
CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.