Scott Pushes Tax Cuts, Tourism, Business In State Of State

March 7, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Rick Scott, State Of The State

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is expected to face some interesting challenges in 2017.

Scott has vigorously defended Florida state agencies that recruit businesses and promote tourism, in a State of the State speech that also extensively reflected on the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Scott said in the prepared remarks Tuesday that it would be shortsighted to eliminate Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida and that each has helped the state’s economy grow.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran wants to strip Enterprise Florida of state money and is backing significant cuts to the tourism agency.

Scott also spent much of the speech talking about the Orlando nightclub shooting that killed 49 victims, saying the hardest thing he had to do as governor was find the words to console victims’ families.

But he said that with every heartbreak and tragedy, Florida comes back stronger.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia