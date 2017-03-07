Oh Snap! Shares Slip In First Week Of Trading

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Those who waited to snap up shares of Snapchat are being rewarded.
Those buying on Tuesday actually paid less than what the shares were going for on the first day of trading last week.
After tumbling 12 percent Monday, shares of Snap Inc. fell another 5 percent before the opening bell Tuesday, to $22.53.
Snap priced its initial public offering of 200 million shares at $17 each. Shares opened at $24 apiece last Thursday and jumped 44 percent on its first trading day.
Industry analysts grew leery of slowing user growth numbers last year and everyone is now trying to figure out the value of a young company that is quickly catching up to Twitter in the number of people who use it.
