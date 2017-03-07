Mandatory Evacuations Ongoing As Fire In Collier County Continues To Grow

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six thousand acres are burning in Collier County, forcing the evacuations of homes and closing the western end of I-75.
25 miles of the highway have been shut down while crews fight the blaze.
It has been burning for several days but it wasn’t until Tuesday that the Florida Forest Service said the fire could exhibit extreme behavior.
That is exactly what happened as the situation has deteriorated throughout the afternoon.
Smoke and fire have come across Beck Boulevard, just east of Collier Boulevard, near the Naples area.
That area is not far from I-75 and authorities are trying to create a stronghold to make sure the fire doesn’t spread close to the highway or housing communities along Beck Boulevard.
Three of those communities have been evacuated as the fire continues to burn and grow in size.
Efforts by the Florida Forest Service to keep the blaze contained have proven to be futile.
Residents impacted by the mandatory evacuations are now waiting and hoping their homes aren’t consumed by the fire.