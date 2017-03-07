Lee On Heat: “This Team Is Legit, They’re Beating Legit Teams”

NBA Senior writer for ‘The Vertical’ on Yahoo! Sports, Michael Lee joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Heat’s back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They also talk about the consistency in the Heat’s culture being due in large part to Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra.
On the Heat’s turnaround- “You start to show who you are around the All-Star Game. This team is legit, they’re beating legit teams. These are legit wins.”
On the winning culture in Miami- “What the Heat has and what they’ve always had is consistent identity. When you look at the coach on the bench, you can say ‘okay, I know where this is coming from.’ Honestly I thought this would be a good year for them to tank. They turned Hassan Whiteside into a max player you can depend on.”
On which of Miami’s wins was most impressive- “I would say the Warriors win was bigger because that’s when the players realized they were really good. The win over the Cavs was impressive.”
On Dion Waiters- “I wouldn’t say he’s on a hot streak. I feel like you let it play out. Still have the playoffs to see what he can contribute. I don’t think this is a fluke.”
On the Cavs- “Bogut was not the missing piece. I think they can still win a championship without him.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook