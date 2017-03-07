Larranaga On Canes: “My Concern Is How Many 3’s Can We Make”

March 7, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: College basketball, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA, Road to the Tournament

interviews wqam Larranaga On Canes: My Concern Is How Many 3s Can We Make

Miami Hurricanes head basketball coach, Jim Larranaga joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to preview their upcoming match-up in the ACC tourney against Syracuse and discuss the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

“My concern is how many 3’s can we make to then get some inside buckets as well. If you can’t hit the 3’s then they will clog the inside as well.”

“We need some other guys to step up, maybe a [Ja’Quan] Newton or [Bruce] Brown to hit some 3’s for us as well.”

“Win the ACC championship and you get an automatic bid and you get a great seed. Guys that get a double bye have a tremendous advantage. One additional game is very challenging.  We are looking at this like we are going to be playing in two tournaments. We want to play well in this tournament and in the National Championship tournament.  If you lose in one of the early rounds, then OK you rest up and get ready for the NCAA tournament.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia